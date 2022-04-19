ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Gap Up to $59.84

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.84, but opened at $61.55. ProShares Ultra Financials shares last traded at $61.55, with a volume of 400 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UYG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

