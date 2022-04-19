Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Short Interest Up 35.7% in March

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Proterra by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 37,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRA traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,722. The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65. Proterra has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $20.12.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $68.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Proterra will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

