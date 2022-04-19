Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.59

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.59 and last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.30.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Proto Labs by 3.7% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

