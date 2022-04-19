PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stake Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PTC by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 87,171 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PTC by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56,291 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 39.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.23. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.00 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

