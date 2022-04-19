PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading 8.5% Higher

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85. 10,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,024,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of -0.07.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd acquired 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.06 per share, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $28,072.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,192 shares of company stock worth $3,869,050. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 2,387.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 157,345 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PubMatic by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

