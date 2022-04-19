PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading 8.5% Higher

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85. 10,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,024,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.
PUBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of -0.07.
In other news, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd acquired 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.06 per share, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $28,072.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,192 shares of company stock worth $3,869,050. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 2,387.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 157,345 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PubMatic by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
