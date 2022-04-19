Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on May 2nd

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:PMM opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $8.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

