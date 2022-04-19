Putnam Premier Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

PPT opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 122,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

