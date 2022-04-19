PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) will announce $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. PVH also posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $9.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.05. 1,428,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,021. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PVH by 32.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of PVH by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 35,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,130,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.