Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,599,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $291,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,665.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 267,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,720,000 after purchasing an additional 257,926 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,227 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,654.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 147,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $21,316,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.88. The stock had a trading volume of 519,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,999. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.84. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

