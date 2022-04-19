Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,641 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $209,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKX. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $506,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

SKX stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.52. 1,523,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

