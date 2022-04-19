Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 588,247 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $91,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

R stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,642. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.81. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average is $79.61.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

