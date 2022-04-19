Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,941,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,102 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $79,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,868,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after purchasing an additional 351,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 253,261 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after buying an additional 172,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 96.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 57,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE EPAC traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. 314,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,174. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 8,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $200,681.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

