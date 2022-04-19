Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $125.86 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,249,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,445,749 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $125,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.95. 6,648,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,986,408. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 2.76.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.96.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

