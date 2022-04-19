Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $932.03 Million Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,118,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,140 shares during the period. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies comprises 3.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.42% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $932,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAB traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 864,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

