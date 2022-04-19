Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 527,340 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,340 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $62,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OEC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth $232,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Kerry A. Galvin bought 6,550 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $102,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OEC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

OEC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. 597,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $964.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.73. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.51 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

