Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 548 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 345,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $71,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.59. 1,182,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,130. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.55.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

