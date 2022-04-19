Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 41,112 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,185,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,112 shares during the quarter. Avnet makes up 1.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Avnet worth $502,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Avnet by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Avnet by 52.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Avnet by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 391,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,391. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

