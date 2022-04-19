QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $323.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 333 ($4.33) to GBX 302 ($3.93) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 345 ($4.49) in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

QNTQY stock remained flat at $$16.25 during midday trading on Thursday. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

