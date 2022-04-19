Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Short Interest Down 26.3% in March

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $4.10 on Tuesday, reaching $146.32. 229,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,063. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.64 and a 200-day moving average of $129.08. Qualys has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $150.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.33.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,004 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

