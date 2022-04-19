Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 94,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 169,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.70 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC)

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

