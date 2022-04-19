Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 94,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 169,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.70 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
About Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC)
Recommended Stories
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Questerre Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questerre Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.