Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QDEL traded up $2.78 on Thursday, reaching $112.45. 10,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,882. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.11. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quidel will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

