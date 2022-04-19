Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Shares Up 22.3%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Rating) shares shot up 22.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.65. 11,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 2,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20.

About Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF)

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

