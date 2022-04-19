Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Shares Up 22.3%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Rating) shares shot up 22.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.65. 11,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 2,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20.
About Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ramsay Health Care (RMSYF)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.