Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Down 4.1%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.32 and last traded at $32.57. Approximately 179,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,343,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on RRC. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

