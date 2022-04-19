Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $13.00

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $13.49. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 474 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $1.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

