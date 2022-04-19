Raymond James Increases Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target to $260.00

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

MUSA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $241.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.00. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $126.56 and a 52-week high of $241.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.51.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

