RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Position Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.79% of RBB Bancorp worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBB. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on RBB shares. Hovde Group cut RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $451.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.33. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

