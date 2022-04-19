ReapChain Price Hits $0.0808 on Top Exchanges (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. ReapChain has a total market cap of $17.29 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReapChain has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00034048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00104970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,895,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.