RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

RED (RED) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. RED has a total market cap of $603,229.97 and $59,976.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RED has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00272018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001304 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001564 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

