Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.47

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 5660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RWT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

