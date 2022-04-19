Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Up 3%

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.45. 1,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,021,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.
Several research firms have weighed in on RCII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.63.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.
In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
