Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Up 3%

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.45. 1,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,021,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.