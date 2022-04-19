Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Incyte Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Incyte in a report released on Monday, April 18th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. William Blair also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Shares of INCY opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 218,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.