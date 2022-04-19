Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $39.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,319 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 10.5% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $39,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.40. 1,067,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.69 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.