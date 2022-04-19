Reviewing CACI International (NYSE:CACI) & OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CACI International and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 7.15% 18.06% 7.77% OMNIQ -17.01% -1,742.91% -21.76%

91.9% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CACI International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CACI International and OMNIQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 0 3 5 0 2.63 OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

CACI International presently has a consensus price target of $317.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.14%. OMNIQ has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.82%. Given OMNIQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than CACI International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CACI International and OMNIQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $6.04 billion 1.13 $457.44 million $18.05 16.13 OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.55 -$13.36 million ($2.30) -2.46

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than OMNIQ. OMNIQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CACI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CACI International beats OMNIQ on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment provides information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment offers a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and sustains enterprise-wide IT systems in a variety of models; delivers cloud-powered solutions, performance-based service management, software-as-a service secure mobility, defensive cyber and network security, end-user services, and infrastructure services. It also delivers technology that includes developing and implementing digital solutions, and enterprise IT systems for enterprise customers; and technology for customers that includes developing and deploying multi-domain offerings for signals intelligence, resilient communications, free space optical communications, electronic warfare, and cyber operations. In addition, the company provides capabilities in areas, such as command and control, communications, intelligence collection and analysis, signals intelligence (SIGINT), electronic warfare, and cyber operations. Further, it offers investigation and litigation support services; and SIGINT and cyber products and solutions to the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

OMNIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

