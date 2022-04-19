Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Shares Down 0.7%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.50 and last traded at $90.78. 1,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.45.

Separately, UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.14.

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

