RioDeFi Achieves Market Cap of $6.79 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00034483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00105274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 299,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

