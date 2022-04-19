Rivetz (RVT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $267.00

Rivetz (RVT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $154,207.81 and $267.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

