RNC Capital Management LLC Has $606,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 72,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.84) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

