Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sets New 12-Month High at $274.34

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $274.34 and last traded at $273.76, with a volume of 2891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.74.

Several research firms have commented on ROG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.65. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Rogers by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

