Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sets New 12-Month High at $274.34

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $274.34 and last traded at $273.76, with a volume of 2891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.74.
Several research firms have commented on ROG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.65. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.56.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Rogers by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rogers Company Profile (NYSE:ROG)
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.
