Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.