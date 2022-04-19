Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $23,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 101.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 169.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average is $103.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

