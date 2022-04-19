SAFE DEAL One Day Volume Reaches $78,481.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00003491 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $78,481.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.83 or 0.07421947 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,389.11 or 1.00066653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00048745 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,932,315 coins and its circulating supply is 1,439,015 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.