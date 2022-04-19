Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $38.97

Safe (SAFE) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $38.97 or 0.00094244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $811.93 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000880 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars.

