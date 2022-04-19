Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Update

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SGA stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 91,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,697. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $136.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Saga Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Saga Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saga Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Saga Communications by 15,848.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Saga Communications by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

