Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) to announce $2.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57. Saia posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $12.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.15.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $9.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.94. 485,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,003. Saia has a 52-week low of $187.02 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Saia by 14.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 697.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $98,135,000.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.