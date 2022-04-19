Salomon & Ludwin LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,603,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712,396. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.01. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

