Salomon & Ludwin LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.4% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,625,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,072,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,357,449. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65.

