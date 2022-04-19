Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 14,007 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.8% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.85. 3,065,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,642,324. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

