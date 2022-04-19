Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $8.03 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.42. 10,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,049. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

