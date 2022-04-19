Salomon & Ludwin LLC Makes New $536,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $6.09 on Tuesday, hitting $156.22. 581,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,950,982. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

