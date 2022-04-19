Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 399 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.40. 705,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,588,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $228.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $126.82 and a one year high of $190.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

